Redmond Senior Center to Host Healthy Living Fair April 12

The Redmond Senior Center will host its first annual Healthy Living Fair of 2022 on April 12 from 1-4pm. The Healthy Living Fair is focused on health and wellness for older adults to learn and gain resources on aging well.

There will be educational workshops, healthcare organizations providing resources, health screenings, fitness demonstrations, healthy refreshments and even a walk-through colon! This is an excellent opportunity to learn more from health and wellness businesses; to increase your health consciousness through wellness screenings; to gain resources in the community; to learn about healthy lifestyle changes; and to gain valuable information on positive self-care practices.

“We are excited to work with the myriad of community partners who signed up as exhibitors and come together for a day of learning about how to age well, at whatever stage of life someone may be in,” said Jane Jarman, Redmond Senior Center program director. “Join us for lunch before the healthy living fair! Our incredible chef Jose will be cooking up a healthy meal to kick off the rest of the event.”

The goal of the healthy living fair is to get older adults in our community thinking about ways to positively impact the aging process and access resources they may otherwise not connect with on a regular basis. Some of the exhibitors from the community are: St. Charles Community Care, Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, Partners in Care, Hospice of Redmond, various local Senior Living facilities, Veterans of Foreign War post in Redmond, Caption Call, Council on Aging, A Senior Moment, Cascade Canine Rescue East & West, Funeral Pre-Arrangement, Redmond Parks and Rec, Stroke Awareness Oregon, Humana and Mosaic Medical.

“We couldn’t be happier to host an event like this in person and provide our community with the resources and support they need to age well,” Todd Dickerson, Redmond Senior Center executive director, shared. “The last two years have been hard on everyone, and even harder on our older adults. It’s time to think about healthy living again, and we want to be the place where everyone feels comfortable coming to ask those questions, get the resources they need, and share in healthy activities together.”

