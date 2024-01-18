Regional Engineering Company Establishes Tri-Cities Presence

AKS Engineering & Forestry, LLC (AKS) announced the opening of a new office in Kennewick, Washington, that will be led by Anthony Cockbain, PE, PMP. This new office marks AKS’ seventh location and expands its geographic reach to the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington. The new AKS office is located at 501 N Quay Street, Suite C-102, Kennewick, Washington 99336-5083.

Cockbain is an engineer and project manager with 25 years of experience in civil, electrical, structural, mechanical, and architectural design across a range of projects, including construction support consulting for water treatment facilities, civil and electrical site design for a 21-acre support site for a waste treatment facility, and architectural and civil site design on a design-build project for a 12,000-square-foot office building, in addition to a wide range of site, utility, and roadway improvement projects. Cockbain joined AKS in 2023 and is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a master of science degree in civil engineering. He is a registered professional civil engineer in Washington and has a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity to expand our full range of services into this new region. Much of AKS’ success has been directly tied to growing our services and geographic reach in direct correlation with our clients’ needs. We’ve been collaborating with a number of existing and potential clients over the past few years who have really wanted to see AKS open an office in the Tri-Cities region. I’m proud of our entire team in realizing this goal. Anthony’s leadership, experience, and local knowledge coupled with AKS’ commitment to serving our local communities, clients, and employees is a guaranteed recipe for success. We look forward to serving the Tri-Cities region with many opportunities directly in front of our team,” noted AKS Managing Member, Blair Carlson.

AKS is a regional engineering firm with seven offices in Washington and Oregon. The company offers in-depth expertise and resources in civil engineering, water resources, surveying, land use planning, and construction support. In addition, AKS provides natural resources consulting, landscape architecture, arborist, forestry/forest engineering, GIS, hydrographic surveying, and aerial drone/lidar surveying services. The company’s six other offices are located in Vancouver and White Salmon, Washington and Bend, Keizer, The Dalles, and Tualatin, Oregon, with more than 360 employees. Established in 1996, AKS’ portfolio of work includes some of the largest mixed-use communities in our areas of service, as well as industrial, commercial, institutional, and public works throughout Washington and Oregon. AKS has also earned recognition as a Top Workplace in Oregon numerous times since 2018.

