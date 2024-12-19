Register for January’s Innovations LIVE Webinar Today

(Graphic courtesy of PrideStaff)

Join us for a comprehensive webinar exploring the legal landscape in 2025, where we delve into pivotal updates impacting workplaces across the United States. Although 2024 was relatively quiet with respect to new state level employment laws, it is anticipated that 2025 will bring significant changes to federal law and enforcement of existing law upon the change in administration. Among the topics that will be discussed are;

Immigration practices and enforcement

Is diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) dead?

The rolling back of NLRA policies

An update on artificial intelligence in the workplace

Significant new state laws effective in 2025

Earn PHR, SPHR and GPHR Credits

This program has been approved for 1 (HR (General)) recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.

This program is valid for 1 PDCs for the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP

PrideStaff is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification activities.

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

10-11am PT

1-2pm ET

