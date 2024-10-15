Register Now for OACFA Safety Seminars

(Graphic courtesy of OACFA)

OACFA is ready for another round of the Safety & Stewardship Seminars with three opportunities to earn pesticide relicensing credits (8 credits anticipated.)

Tues, November 5 at Pendleton Convention Center

Wed, November 6 at Wilsonville Holiday Inn/Portland South

Wed, November 13 — a one-day LIVE webinar

Credit applications are being submitted to Oregon, Washington, Idaho and the Oregon Landscape Contractors Board. Once the official credit approvals are received, the information will be promptly posted to OACFA’s Seminar web page.

In-Person registration ($160) can be completed online by bank card payment or you can download the registration form and return by mail. LIVE Webinar registration MUST be completed online ($145) to receive your Zoom Link.

If you have questions or need help, please call OACFA: 503-370-7024 or e-mail: info@oacfa.com.

oacfa.com