Registration Open for 2023 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy

Registration is now open for the 2023 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy, to be held at our Bend office. This two-week course provides attendees with an in-depth look at the different divisions of the Sheriff’s Office and educates the community about what your Sheriff’s Office does and is responsible for.

In addition to classroom instruction, participants will tour the Deschutes County Jail and Search and Rescue facility. Participants can also go on a patrol ride-a-long and attend an optional Saturday session during the academy, getting hands on training in law enforcement scenarios and emergency vehicle operations.

There is no cost to attend this academy, which is scheduled for the following dates and times:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 8am-5pm (optional day)

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6pm-9pm

The deadline for receiving applications is April 14, 2023.

Interested persons can pick up an application at the main Sheriff’s Office in Bend at 63333 West Highway 20, Bend, OR 97703. Additional information and an on-line application can also be found at deschutes.org/sheriff. (Click on “Community” then “Community Programs” and then select “Community Academy”).

Anyone with questions can call Lt. Bryan Husband at 541-617-3354.

deschutes.org/sheriff