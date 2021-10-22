Regulatory Framework Decision to Promote Responsible Gambling

Photo from: https://pixabay.com/photos/casino-chip-map-game-dice-ace-1761494/

There is a huge wave of change spreading across the United States as a result of gambling expansion in many states. As time goes on, there are going to be more jurisdictions that enter the online gambling space. This means that it is very exciting for people who enjoy various forms of gambling.

There are also a lot of benefits associated with these operations, including providing jobs, stimulating the local economy, and tax revenue for the states and local governments. However, it is important that the legislators in the various states make sure that responsible gambling is promoted.

This is why the authorities in these reigns can now look at what has been done in more established markets to see what works well and what can be worked on. This article will highlight how the UK authorities deal with responsible gambling and gambling addiction.

The UKGC and GamStop

The main regulator for the UK gambling space is the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This body makes sure that all of the different licensees are staying in line with the rules and regulations in the region. It also implements new restrictions on occasion when it sees an issue that may be contributing to issues within the gambling space.

The ultimate goal of the UKGC is going to be to create an environment where there is safe gambling staking place. Certain types of restrictions that the UKGC has brought into place in recent times includes stricter betting limits, banning the using of credit cards, and no longer allowing certain game features.

Naturally, this is a big task and the UKGC needs to get help from some other quarters. GamStop is a not-for-profit group that lends a hand in this regard. It offers a mass self-exclusion offering which means that a person will be able to exclude themselves from every single UKGC-licensed site in one go. This period cannot be reversed, so once a person commits, they will not be able to use these sites for the defined number of months or years.

How Do Non-GamStop Casinos Work?

Here are some people who believe that the UKGC is overly restrictive when it comes to its regulation of sites in the region. This is why some gamblers in the UK are now moving over towards non-GamStop casinos offered on platforms like this. This is because they often have much larger game libraries, wider betting limits, more exciting game features, and a wider selection of payment options.

These sites are often regulated by another body, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the government of Curacao. However, there are no mass self-exclusion services like GamStop on offer for these offshore sites. Therefore, a person can just use another site if they self-exclude themselves from one platform.

Most of the individual operators will have a range of responsible gambling tools you can put in place on your account, as well as self-excluding yourself. However, people who are self-excluded through GamStop will be able to get around this block by using non-GamStop casinos, which is not desirable at all.

GamStop Sites vs Non-UK Casinos

Just like with most things, there are going to be different pros and cons associated with using casinos not on GamStop. It is important that you weigh up these different attributes when you are trying to get an all-encompassing view of the gambling landscape in and around the UK.

Pros UKGC Sites

Easily accessible platforms

Mass self-exclusion possible through GamStop

Availability of third-party conflict resolution services

No debt accumulating payment options

Cons UKGC Sites

One size fits all approach

No reversal of GamStop ban periods

More restrictions across the board

Pros Non-GamStop Sites

Greater level of freedom

More payment options

Bigger game libraries

No bans on game features

More lucrative bonus offers

Cons Non-GamStop Sites

No mass self-exclusion

Lack of third-party conflict resolution

Easy to get around gambling blocks

What Method is Right for the United States?

The United States gambling market is currently expanding rapidly. With each state deciding its own fate in this regard, there are going to be different rules in various regions that you look at. Therefore, the legislators are going to be taking a different approach to the topic of responsible gambling.

Some states allocate a certain percentage of tax revenue or gross gaming revenue to fund gambling addiction treatment programs and to promote responsible gambling, while other states do not have these measures in place.

The main balance that needs to be found is to have a wide-ranging gambling offering that offers plenty of freedom to players, while still having protections in place that will help at-risk gamblers. This is something that will likely require a lot of trial and error over time.

The US authorities can look at the mature gambling market in the UK to see what good aspects can be copied and what should be avoided. Over time, the US authorities should be able to strike a balance that is optimal in their eyes,

A huge wave of change

It is a hugely exciting time for the United States as gambling expands rapidly across the board. This presents a huge new range of options for people, as well as helping local economies.

The ability to promote a responsible gambling environment is something that most people seem to be striving towards and over time is something that should develop. Lessons can be learned elsewhere and taken on board to avoid making the same mistakes that other markets may have made.