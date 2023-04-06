Reminder — Explore What’s Underway in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program on April 12

(Photo courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)

Now in its second year, the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program is training students to help people of all ages move more easily and lead better lives. Come join Christine Pollard, professor, researcher and founding director of the program to learn about the impact the program is having on students and in our community.

5:30-6:15pm — Self-Guided Tours

Explore cutting-edge technology in the FORCE biomechanics lab. Tour state-of-the-art classrooms and training equipment. Meet faculty and students, and learn about their experiences teaching, learning and working in the community.

6:15-7:30pm — Refreshments and Short Program

Enjoy appetizers, and beer and wine while Dr. Pollard shares how the DPT program is contributing to the health and wellness of Central Oregon and the difference community support has made for DPT students.

Dr. Christine Pollard joined OSU-Cascades in 2011 to develop and lead its kinesiology program. She founded the FORCE biomechanics lab in 2013. Pollard’s research is dedicated to improving the scientific understanding of lower extremity injuries, and advancing injury-prevention and rehabilitation programs.

Doctor of Physical Therapy Program Open House and Reception

Register by Friday, April 7

Wednesday, April 12

5:30-7:30pm | Edward J. Ray Hall, Atrium

Hosted by Christine Pollard, Founding Director

Doctor of Physical Therapy program

The OSU-Cascades Doctor of Physical Therapy is the first DPT program at an Oregon public university and the only one in the state at a Carnegie Foundation designated Tier 1 Research University.

