Remodeled Third Street Albertsons in Bend Donates $5,000 to Heart of Oregon

On Wednesday, Third Street Albertsons associates gathered to celebrate their newly remodeled store. The shiny new floors and expanded offerings will definitely provide an improved shopping experience for local residents.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony Steven Brown, store director at the location, presented a $5,000 check to Heart of Oregon. Laura Handy, executive director of the organization, shared a little bit about their work with local youth and how the donation will help them feed local youth this summer while

they’re out of school.

“We take so much pride in being part of the Bend community, and love giving back to our neighbors every chance we get!” Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs.

