Renovated & Renamed Campfire Hotel Launches in Bend

(Photo by Lane Pearson)

Portland real estate and hotel developers launch a fresh new hotel concept in Bend: The Campfire Hotel and Pool Club, where Pacific Northwest camp culture meets urban and outdoor adventures. With 100 vintage-camping-inspired rooms, this pet-friendly boutique motor lodge offers modern in-room upgrades, a heated year-round pool and hot tub, community-inspired fire pit and an epic restaurant collaboration on the way.

In addition to modern amenities, you’ll find a few classics, too! Mid-century telephones, Victrola radios (with digital attachments, of course!), old-school folding lawn chairs to sit around the campfire and a number of acoustic instruments hanging on the walls, encouraging guests to play with pals or strangers at The Pit, our ten-foot circular fire pit surrounded by seating, perfect for a full-on camp-style sing-a-long.



The Campfire Hotel is the brainchild of Portland developers Tod Breslau, Kelsey Bunker, Chris Gunderson and Sasha Kirovski, who independently and collectively have developed the Jupiter Hotel/NEXT, The Hood River Hotel, the Bindery/Bindery Annex and the iconic Portland branding firm, Oregon Screen Impressions.

Co-owner Breslau, who grew up touring the states with his family fondly recalls pulling into a 1960’s Holiday Inn and Howard Johnson’s, checking in, jumping in the pool, playing outside and enjoying a classic diner meal. Breslau says of the new venture, “As the reality of the pandemic came upon us, the direction of travel, at least for a while, is moving towards the road trip. The Campfire captures that spirit with its crisp and simple amenities, its approach to vacation and adventure and its welcoming feel and vibe. The outdoor access and open space makes the Campfire a great alternative for Bend natives and visitors alike who want to experience the sun and fun you find in the city and in the amazing outdoor adventures that Bend has to offer.”



With Bend being one of the West Coast’s premier active lifestyle and sports destinations, experiencing unprecedented growth and attracting new residents and visitors, the Campfire positions itself in the middle of it all. The hotel offers a landing spot for locals and visitors alike who are looking for the community vibes found at campsites while focusing on the luxuries associated with a cozy hotel stay. Plus, with proximity to Downtown Bend, guests will get the best of local craft beer, restaurants and boutique shopping that Bend has to offer.

The Pool Club includes year-round guest access to the heated pool and hot tub, surrounded by artist Ashley Montague’s epic Bend-inspired mural, complete with ways to laze the day away and soak up the sun in bright orange chairs and loungers throughout the outdoor space. Even locals will have access to the Pool Club through a seasonal small membership group.

The Canteen, the Campfire’s curated merch store and bar, features high-end local snacks, gifts for yourself and others and all the adventure gear you can ask for. Need a boozy beverage to help you wind down after a day on the slopes? The Canteen’s Lobby Bar, opening this winter, will provide the cabin vibes to go along with your craft beers, wine, complimentary hot coffee plus old-school board games and Instagram-worthy photo ops throughout.

Building community is a part of the Campfire’s culture. As restrictions lift throughout the state, events will abound at the Campfire, from local and traveling musicians in intimate shows around the Pit, to farmer’s markets and Bend artisan pop-ups. Come, gather round, and join us at the Campfire.

campfirehotel.com