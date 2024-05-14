Renowned Psychedelic Figure Dr. Phil Wolfson to Speak on Psychedelic & Ketamine Therapy for Mental Health in Redmond

Prepare to be enlightened at an exclusive event featuring Dr. Phil Wolfson, a leading figure in the field of psychedelic and ketamine therapy. This transformative evening is scheduled for May 17 at the High Desert Music Hall, Redmond beginning at 6pm.

Dr. Wolfson, a distinguished medical doctor and pioneer in the use of ketamine and psychedelic-assisted therapy, will delve into innovative treatments for mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and challenges associated with end-of-life care. His groundbreaking work with ketamine, an FDA-approved dissociative anesthetic now being used in psychedelic medicine, is offering new hope and pathways to healing for those who have found traditional methods ineffective.

Attendees will gain profound insights into how these therapies are reshaping the landscape of mental health care, providing relief and new opportunities for recovery to those in need. This event is a must-attend for mental health professionals, patients exploring alternative therapies, or anyone interested in the evolving future of mental health treatment.

In addition to Dr. Wolfson’s presentation, the evening will feature an array of local vendors, an immersive sound bath, and a dynamic dance experience. These activities are proudly presented by Optimal Medicine, Redmond, and Ascension Healing, Bend.

Join us for an evening of education, experience, and exploration that promises to expand your understanding of mental health care possibilities. This event is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with leading experts and like-minded individuals committed to advancing mental health therapies.

Event Details:

Date: May 17

Time: Doors open at 6pm

Location: High Desert Music Hall, Redmond, Oregon

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit

eventbrite.com/e/a-talk-by-dr-phil-wolfsonfounder-of-ketamine-therapy-soundbath-and-dance-tickets-868735229457?aff=oddtdtcreator

Contact: Jessica Gatto, Family Health NP — jessgatto@me.com

About Dr. Phil Wolfson Dr. Phil Wolfson is the author of The Ketamine Papers and is at the forefront of transformative approaches to psychotherapy. His extensive research and clinical experience make him a sought-after speaker and expert in the field of psychedelic medicine.

About Optimal Medicine and Ascension Healing Optimal Medicine and Ascension Healing are dedicated to promoting health and wellness through innovative and holistic approaches. Based in Redmond and Bend, Oregon, these organizations are leaders in integrating cutting-edge therapies into comprehensive care models.

livelifeoptimal.com