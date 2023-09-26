Reschke Files for State Representative, Oregon House District 55

Recently, E. Werner Reschke filed to run for State Representative, HD 55 in 2024. Reschke has been a strong advocate for conservative values during his time in the Oregon legislature.

“It has been a privilege to represent the people of Deschutes and Klamath counties. It will be an honor to return to Salem, continuing to champion the conservative values that make our state and nation strong,” said Rep. Reschke.

Reschke was elected as State Representative in 2016 and has brought back tens of millions in state funding to Klamath & Deschutes counties. He has also worked to help Sky Lakes Medical Center with the rural medical tax credit as well as improving Internet service to Merrill and Malin businesses and residents. Reschke is a strong advocate of Klamath Community College, Oregon Tech and the US Air Force’s 173rd at Kingsley Field.

To learn more about E. WERNER RESCHKE and his values and accomplishments, visit his campaign website, WernerForOregon.com, and legislative website.

Paid for by Werner For Oregon, PAC ID 17892 • 20990 Hwy 140 E Dairy, OR 97625