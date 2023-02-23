Resident-Drive Design Meeting

(Photo courtesy of Kôr Community Land Trust)

Kôr Community Land Trust is committed to designing homeownership communities that fit the needs of our priority population homebuyers — Black, Indigenous and People of Color earning less than 80% AMI, with family housing needs. That’s why we are asking for interested homebuyers to share their feedback on our upcoming community. This input will be incorporated into the designs for Kôr’s fourth community located at Simpson Ave.

Please complete this survey by March 7, 2022. If you prefer to give feedback in-person, we invite you to attend our resident-driven design meeting on March 1 at 5pm at 150 NE Hawthorne Avenue. It’s sure to be a fun, interactive feedback session.

Everyone who completes the five-minute design survey will be entered into a raffle to win $50 Fred Meyer gift cards.

If you require a reasonable accommodation or language translation, please contact 458-202-4598 or tess@korlandtrust.org. Kôr Community Land Trust does not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin. / Si necesita una acomodación para discapacidad, idioma u otra necesidad, debe contactar a 458-202-4598 o tess@korlandtrust.org. Kôr Community Land Trust no discrimina contra ninguna persona debido a raza, color, religión, sexo, discapacidad, estatus familiar ni origen nacional.

Save the Date for Kôr’s Annual Event:

Thursday, April 27, 6-8pm

Join Kôr Community Land Trust on Thursday, April 27 from 6-8pm to help us raise funds for our next village. Guests will enjoy live music, a hosted bar, heavy appetizers, a live auction and a paddle raise.

Sponsor + Attend:

Title Sponsor: $10,000 — 10 tickets — pre-event, program + on-site branding

Bedrock Sponsor: $5,000 — 8 tickets — program + on-site branding

Cornerstone Sponsor: $2,500 — 4 tickets — program branding

Key Sponsor: $1,000 — 2 tickets — on-site branding

Single Ticket: $100

Interested in volunteering, donating an item for the live auction or requesting a complimentary ticket? Contact us.

Register Today!

Employer Partner Application Closing:

Friday, March 3 at 5pm

In partnership with the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Kôr Community Land Trust is piloting its Workforce Housing Program during the homeowner selection of its next affordable housing community on SW Poplar Ave. The Bend Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring four of the seven homes in the Poplar Community thanks to financial support from Providence Health Plan and local Bend businesses. Kôr will give preference to employees of partnering employers during the housing lottery of its Poplar Community.

Kôr has already received over 20 qualified employer applications. There’s still time to apply to be a partnering employer — giving preference to your employees in our housing lottery!

Apply Now!

korlandtrust.org