Rethink Waste Project Offers Free Presentations for Deschutes County Groups

(Photo | Courtesy of Rethink Waste Project)

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, waste and recycling operations are continuing in most parts of the country. With the exception of a short hold on glass collection, Deschutes County has maintained all normal operations for pick up. However, some reuse, composting and recycling systems have been disrupted here, from Starbucks’ ban on bringing your own cup to reusable bag rule changes in grocery stores.

Stay in touch with the latest happenings with waste and recycling by scheduling a free presentation through the Rethink Waste Project on waste reduction, recycling, food waste prevention, current events and more. Rethink Waste, an Environmental Center program, provides waste prevention and reduction education for Deschutes County residents, businesses and organizations through a partnership with Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage and recycling service providers.

Learn more and schedule a presentation at: RethinkWasteProject.org.

