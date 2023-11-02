Retirement Plans Made Easy — Learning Event

Please join our strategic partners from Miller Ferrari to learn more about how to set up a simple retirement plan for your organization. We realize most companies did not start to solve the retirement plan puzzle. That’s why Miller Ferrari is here to make it easy, understandable, and an asset for recruiting top talent. This is a free event for everyone at Stoller Wine Bar.

Guest Speakers

CJ Ferrari

I started my journey in the financial services industry from scratch, knocking on doors to meet people. Maybe you’ve already met me? Along with my business partner, Mark Miller, I formed Miller Ferrari Wealth Management in 2011. As a true partnership, we believe in the team approach and work jointly to serve our respective clients. My experiences of hard work and attention to detail best resonate with working professionals, such as health care providers, and small business owners. My understanding of business retirement plans and benefits, helps clients maximize their benefit offerings (as employee and employer) as it pertains to their individual situation.

Mark Miller

Mark started as a financial advisor with a national brokerage firm in 2007 where he built a successful business. In doing so, he learned the fundamentals of the business but yearned to do more for his clients. In 2011, Mark founded Miller Ferrari Wealth Management with CJ Ferrari. CJ and Mark possess a client-focused and values-driven vision for their business. In that respect, Mark and CJ work as a true partnership and team to best serve their clients. Mark’s personal and business relationships with dentists, physicians, nurses, business owners and working professionals helps him provide guidance and perspective that create long-term working relationships with regard to financial planning. Mark and Tran moved to Central Oregon to achieve a work-life balance. Mark enjoys working with families and individuals with a similar outlook on life.

Tyler Swanson

I am passionate about working with my clients and want them to experience financial confidence now and in retirement. I will look at your entire financial picture — cash reserves, debt management, investments, protection and taxes, ask targeted questions and listen closely to your answers. I want you to feel confident that the advice I provide reflects your unique dreams and goals.

Tuesday, November 14

11:30am-1:30pm

Stoller Wine Bar (upstairs)

555 NW Arizona Ave #30

OK Members: Free

Guests: Free

RSVP: Click Here

opp-knocks.org