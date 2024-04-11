Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveiling Redmond’s Newest Art Program

(Photo courtesy of City of Redmond)

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil its latest public art installation, The Two-Sided Art Display. All members of the community are invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, April 12, at 3pm at the southwest corner of Centennial Park (Ninth St. & Evergreen Ave.). The ceremony will include a brief presentation from the artists whose work is currently featured on the display, as well as City representatives. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by an open artists reception at Beyond the Vine, 427 SW Eighth St., just across the park. Light appetizers will be provided.

RCAPP’s new Two-Sided Art Display was constructed by former RCAPP Chair Bruce Taylor and heralds the inception of a dynamic rotating art gallery here in Redmond. This event is held in collaboration with the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB and marks an exciting new chapter in Redmond’s artistic landscape. RCAPP members look forward to engaging with attendees and discussing public art’s role in enriching the fabric of Redmond’s cultural identity.

For more information about the ribbon cutting contact RCAPP Chair Darlene Veehuizen at 541-224-4080, or via email at darlene@dashcontentco.com.

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public spaces, maintaining an art inventory, advising city policies, fostering community engagement, collaborating with public agencies, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives. To learn how you can get involved on RCAPP programs or volunteer on the commission, please visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact City of Redmond Long Range Planner Morgan Snyder at 541-504-3062 or via email at morgan.snyder@redmondoregon.gov.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP • facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt