Rimrock Trails Treatment Services Celebrates 30 Years

In 1990, Rimrock Trails began operations as a nonprofit adolescent residential substance use treatment program at the Prineville Pioneer Memorial Hospital. Four years later, the organization acquired property on 9th Street in Prineville and in 1998, a second building was constructed on the property to house outpatient services, administrative offices, classrooms, indoor rock climbing wall, a gym and a weight room.

The residential treatment program is one of only five in the State of Oregon and serves adolescents 12-17 years of age with severe substance use and mental health disorders. Though the residential treatment program is located in Prineville, teens are referred from all over the Northwest. The program provides a safe and supportive therapeutic environment conducive to learning, empowerment and change. They operate a learning center for school credit recovery, provide trauma-informed therapy and enrichment activities such as health and wellness classes, craft and art programs and outdoor adventures. To date, the residential program has served over 4,000 teens and their families.

Fast forward 30 years, Rimrock Trails is one of Central Oregon’s longest-standing and most trusted behavioral health providers. In addition to their flagship adolescent treatment program, they now operate comprehensive mental health and substance abuse counseling clinics in Bend, Redmond and Prineville serving both youth and adults. Most recently they expanded to include telehealth psychiatry and specialty mental health services for very young children ages 0-5 and their families.

“We are honored and humbled that for thirty years the Central Oregon community has allowed us to serve the mental health and substance use needs of the most underserved and vulnerable individuals and families in the area. The community support allows us to create a foundation of healing, strengthen family connections and offer hope for a brighter future. Thank you, Central Oregon,”said Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager.

To recognize the event, throughout the month of September, Rimrock Trails will hold a virtual Birthday Party Fundraiser on their Facebook page, facebook.com/RimrockTrails. Advocates and supporters are welcome and encouraged to help Rimrock Trails celebrate by making a one-time birthday gift of $30 or become a member of the Rimrock Royalty Club, the organization’s monthly giving program.

rimrocktrails.org