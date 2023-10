The Bend Chapter of the Risk Management Association invites you to join us for an economic perspective with Steve Scranton, the chief investment officer and economist from Washington Trust Bank. Scranton will provide his insight on the outlook for the coming year and beyond for Central Oregon, Oregon and U.S. economies.

Tuesday, October 24

Networking and Breakfast: 8am

Presentation: 8:30am

Location: Residence Inn by Marriott, 500 SW Bond St.

rmahq.org/bend