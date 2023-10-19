RootedHomes Expands to Sisters

(Photo courtesy of RootedHomes)

Rooted at Simpson

Breaks Ground with 70 Community Leaders

Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Groundbreaking Ceremony at Rooted at Simpson, one of our newest communities coming to the west side of Bend. Pictured from left to right: Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair; Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang; Director of the Oregon Field Office for U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Bryan Guiney; Representative Kropf; Executive Director of RootedHomes, Jackie Keogh; VP of Washington Federal, Shelle Pack; Executive Director of Housing Works, David Brandt; Bend City Councilor, Barb Campbell; Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone; Bend City Councilor, Anthony Broadman; Oregon Community Foundation’s Senior Donor Relations Officer, Anne George; and Executive Director of Oregon Housing and Community, Services Andrea Bell.

Rooted at Simpson will include 40 single-family homes comprised of two-story, two-bedroom/two-bath homes, and three-bedroom/two-bath homes —all designed to goal net-zero energy standards. In partnership with Housing Works, the Simpson community will also include 59 rental garden-style walk-up apartments. Together, RootedHomes and Housing Works offer a unique opportunity to develop affordable rental and homeownership, serving the broad housing needs of the community side by side. The design offers onsite vehicle parking, electric vehicle charging, covered bike parking, community gardens, and open green space featuring tree-lined walking and bike paths that lead to an improved sidewalk system from 19755 Simpson Ave.

With construction started, RootedHomed anticipates selecting homebuyers in Summer 2024 through a housing lottery. Homes are estimated to be available for purchase starting January 2025 through May 2025. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to start working towards mortgage readiness now. Learn more.

Rooted at Simpson is funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, Oregon Community Foundation, Deschutes County, City of Bend, Bend Municipal Planning Organization, and Central Oregon Health Council.

The development team includes O’Brien Design + Build, Ashley and Vance Engineering, Ten Over Studio, Blackmore Planning, Transight Consulting, and S&F Land Services.

Rooted in Sisters

Two RootedHomes Available in Sisters

RootedHomes is expanding to the City of Sisters thanks to a unique partnership with both the Sisters School District and the Woodlands — a planned community of 168 homes in downtown Sisters. Sisters School District employees will receive preference to purchase single-family three-bedroom homes in the second phase of Woodlands at a reduced price estimated at $430,000. These workforce homes are priced to be affordable to households earning less than 120 percent of area median income. This program is made possible thanks to the financial contribution of the Sisters School District and Deschutes County.

Interested homebuyers are invited to tour the Woodlands model home and learn more about the upcoming housing lottery at the information session on Wednesday, October 25 at 5:30pm. The housing lottery is open to the public and starts accepting applications on Ocrtober 31, 2023 through December 15, 2023. Two households will be selected and move into their home in spring 2024.

Learn More about Rooted in Sisters