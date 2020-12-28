Rosendin Employees Donate Sleigh Full of Toys to St. Charles Foundation Hospice Christmas Auction

(Rosendin employees put on their elf ears and hit the workshop to build an old-fashioned Christmas sleigh perfectly packaged for the 29th Annual St. Charles Foundation Hospice Christmas Auction. The Prineville team’s modern-day sleigh, featuring a 6 ft. x 12 ft. single axle utility trailer, winter-themed metal sides, tons of toys, generated $4,500 for the nonprofit. Every part of this holiday hauler was handpicked to bring joy and rekindle holiday memories, including hay bales for a classic hayride, old-time wooden sled, red wagon, record player, games for kids, plus tools, lights, bakeware and several Christmas trees | Photo courtesy of Rosendin)

Rosendin teamed up with Proline, Crescent Electric, North Coast and BCS on this creative donation. The December 5 auction raised a total of $85,000 for the St. Charles Foundation.

For more than 100 years, Rosendin has created a welcoming work environment focused on building people and communities across America. The company is guided by the core values of “We Care. We Share. We Listen. We Innovate. We Excel” and is the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting companies.

About Rosendin:

Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing upwards of 7,000 people, with revenues over $1.8 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our community and our company. At Rosendin, we foster a culture of diversity, inclusion and shared ownership.

rosendin.com