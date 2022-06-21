Roundhouse Foundation Grant Supports Dental Care in Madras

(Mosaic Madras Health Center | Photo courtesy of Mosaic Medical)

Mosaic Capital Campaign Now 99 Percent Funded

A $50,000 grant from The Roundhouse Foundation in Sisters will support the purchase of dental equipment for the Mosaic Madras Health Center. The center is part of the new Jefferson County Health and Wellness Center, a partnership with Mosaic Medical and Jefferson County Public Health that recently opened. A community ribbon-cutting celebration for the facility is set for Friday, June 24 at 2:30pm.

“We are so pleased to provide some funds for needed equipment for Mosaic Medical’s new clinic in Madras. It is challenging to learn, work or create when you or your loved ones are unwell or in pain,” said Erin Borla, executive director of The Roundhouse Foundation in Sisters. “This new clinic will continue to enhance Mosaic Medical’s work to reduce additional barriers for underinsured Central Oregonians to access affordable, high quality healthcare.”

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, providing medical services to all residents of Jefferson County no matter what language they speak, their health insurance status or their ability to pay. The new facility will double the number of medical exam rooms, provide much needed space for dental and behavioral health services and add a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

“We are grateful to The Roundhouse Foundation for recognizing and supporting the important role that oral health plays in the overall health of our Madras community members,” said Dr. José Javier, Mosaic’s dental director.

The new health center will be located adjacent to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital system. The building will house Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health.

The Roundhouse Foundation grant brings Mosaic’s capital campaign for the project closer to reaching the $5.3 million funding goal — over $5 million has been raised to date. Mosaic is currently seeking additional private grants and donations to reach the total project funding goal. To learn more about getting involved in this life-changing health center, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call 541-323-3860.

About The Roundhouse Foundation:

The Roundhouse Foundation is dedicated to supporting programs that inspire creativity, connect people with each other and their sense of place and ensure sustainability for the long-term economic success of Oregon’s rural communities.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.

mosaicmedical.org • roundhousefoundation.org