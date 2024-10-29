(Photo courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

Compass Commercial Construction is honored to be the recipient of the Sanctuary Reinvented Award at the 2024 Building a Better Oregon Awards for their work on the Juniper Mountain Counseling project. The Central Oregon Association of Realtors (COAR) hosted the awards ceremony on October 2nd, presenting plaques to eight winners and recognizing two honorable mentions. Compass Commercial’s VP of Construction Rich Reese, along with Alex Collins with Blue Forty Architecture and Jim Mockaitis of Juniper Mountain Counseling, accepted the award.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this award for the Juniper Mountain Counseling project,” Reese stated. “This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, especially Carl Clements, Tom Snell, and Sarah Kowalski, who were the driving forces behind this build. I’d also like to congratulate Blue Forty Architecture and Juniper Mountain Counseling. This was a true team effort, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Compass Commercial Construction performed a full renovation and rebuild of an old church facility, transforming it into a modern, functional office complex for Juniper Mountain Counseling. The transformation required detailed planning to repurpose the existing structure while incorporating modern design elements that reflect the needs of a therapeutic environment. A second floor was added to the former chapel area, creating 16 new offices. The facility now includes a total of 21 offices, two conference rooms, a reception area, and a play corral for children.

To improve lighting, the team added skylights to bring in more natural light in darker areas. New fireplaces were installed in the common area/break room and staff lounge to enhance comfort. The electrical system was reworked throughout the building, ensuring access to electrical outlets and systems without the need for additional power supply.

For over 40 years, COAR has recognized those who have enhanced the community with outstanding new or renovated buildings and projects. Each project is judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials, and environmental friendliness. Approximately 25 companies applied for the recognition and Compass Commercial is proud to be selected for this prestigious award.

