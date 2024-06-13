Saturday is Room Scholarship Registration Deadline!

2024 Oregon Rural Journalism Conference

July 18 in Redmond

Conference Coming Up Soon!

Register BY SATURDAY, JUNE 15 for room scholarships! Email Jody Lawrence-Turner at info@forjournalism.com to inquire about a room scholarship at Eagle Crest.

Visit our Rural Journalism Conference website to get your FREE ticket to the conference and see all the latest conference news.

Click here to visit site and register!

Future Journalists of America students featured on KTVZ “One Class At A Time”

FJA students were excited to talk about The Obsidian, a publication by students for students created through their work with FJA. The program, which was copyrighted by FORJ last year, is completing its second successful year of journalism training for high school students.

As it closes out the spring term, FJA is achieving many of the program’s major goals.

FJA has seen a 70 percent retention rate, and 20 percent of the students in the program identify as a minority. And all five graduating seniors plan to minor in journalism as they begin their college journey’s next fall.

“No other newspaper is going to give you this kind of role,” said Milan Anderson, a senior in FJA, who intends to minor in journalism in college next year. “They’re going to make you make Xerox copies — this is the real deal.”

Watch Video Here

FORJ weighs in at Law Day Conference hosted by the Civics Learning Project

FORJ Executive Director Jody Lawrence-Turner joined former Bulletin City Editor Sheila Miller at the recent Law Day Conference hosted by the Civics Learning Project in Bend on May 21.

The Law Day Conference for Students focused on legal, social, and political issues of interest to youth. Jody’s presentation focused on the power of the press in democracy.

forjournalism.org