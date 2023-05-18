Right now, Oregon State University campus is buzzing as we prepare to celebrate our 2023 OSU graduates. The Career Development Center is also excited about the upcoming 2023-2024 recruiting year. Registration for our in-person and virtual career fairs will open on July 1, so mark your calendar and register early to ensure your spot! See the event dates below.

Save these dates!

FALL 2023

October 4 — Part-time Job Fair

— Part-time Job Fair October 11 — Virtual All Industries Career & Internship Fair

— Virtual All Industries Career & Internship Fair October 18 — Civil, Construction & Architectural Engineering Fair

— Civil, Construction & Architectural Engineering Fair October 18 — STEM & All Industries Career and Internship Fair

— STEM & All Industries Career and Internship Fair October 18 — Healthcare, Human Services & Biotech Fair

— Healthcare, Human Services & Biotech Fair October 18 — Earth, Environment and Life Sciences Fair

— Earth, Environment and Life Sciences Fair October 19 — Interview Day

— Interview Day October 26 — Agricultural Career Fair & Student Showcase

WINTER 2024

February 13 — Nonprofit and Public Service Fair

— Nonprofit and Public Service Fair February 21 — Civil, Construction & Architectural Engineering Fair

— Civil, Construction & Architectural Engineering Fair February 21 — STEM & All Industries Career and Internship Fair

— STEM & All Industries Career and Internship Fair February 22 — Interview Day

— Interview Day February 27 — Food Science & Technology Fair

SPRING 2024

April 17 — Spring Career Fair

COMING SOON

Virtual All Industries Career & Internship Fair (Winter)

Criminal Justice Career and Internship Fair (Winter)

Grad School Fair (Spring)

oregonstate.edu