Saving Grace Announces Administrative Office Relocation

Saving Grace announced that effective July 9, our administrative offices will be relocating. In an effort to operate more efficiently, we are consolidating office space and moving from our current location on Milwaukee Ave. to a new downtown address.

Effective July 1, our new address will be:

990 NW Brooks St., Ste. 1

Bend, Oregon 97703

Please note that this new location will serve as our mailing address. The office is NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, and any in-person appointments will need to be scheduled in advance. All mail sent to our previous Milwaukee Ave. address will be forwarded to our new location.

In addition to our move, we are excited to introduce a new donations process starting in August! We will be hosting donation drives twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Donations can be dropped off from 11am-1pm on those Tuesdays only, at:

37 NW Irving Ave Bend

Oregon 97701

Until this new process is established, WE ARE UNABLE TO ACCEPT ITEM DONATIONS DURING JULY. For updates on the donation drive schedule and to see the most needed items, please stay tuned to our social media channels or visit our website at saving-grace.org/donate.

We appreciate the continued support of our community as we make these changes to better serve Central Oregon’s intimate partner violence and sexual assault survivors and to schedule an appointment, go online to website or call the office number above.

About Saving Grace:

Saving Grace offers safety, hope, and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking and engages Central Oregon to build life free from violence. Survivors have access to our 24-hour helpline, free and confidential counseling services, legal and court advocacy, shelter, safety planning and more.

saving-grace.org • 541-389-7021 24 Hour Helpline