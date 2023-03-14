The 2023 Happy Girls Bend Run is set to take place at Riverbend Park on May 20, 2023 and for the second year in a row will be partnering with Saving Grace. Saving Grace is a local nonprofit organization offering safety, hope, and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault and engages Central Oregon to build life free from violence.

“Saving Grace is honored to be partnering with the 2023 Happy Girls Run again. It’s a privilege to be at the center of such a powerful, female focused event reminding us of what a wonderful community full of strong, supportive, and vibrant women and girls we have in Central Oregon” Shannon Ries, development director for Saving Grace.

Happy Girls embraces all women and those who support them and gives everyone a chance to connect in a supportive running environment and have fun while doing it! The Happy Girls Bend race will feature 5K, 10K and half marathon courses cruising along the stunning Deschutes River.

Everyone is invited to the Saving Grace Heroes Celebration directly after the race in Riverbend Park where lawn games, children’s activities, raffle prizes, music, food, libations and a variety of community fitness partners will share the stage providing free short demonstrations of their fitness programs. The schedule of events can be found at happygirlsrun.com/bend posted mid-March.

In addition to the Heroes Celebration, Saving Grace will be at packet pick-up, sharing information about their life-saving work and handing out Saving Grace Heroes t-shirts to donors who gave over $50 at time of registration. A portion of the proceeds from the race will also be donated to the organization, helping to support their work.

“We are thrilled to partner with Saving Grace, an organization that is making a difference in the lives of so many people in our community,” said Aaron Switzer, event producer. “Our goal with this race is to not only bring women together to celebrate their strength and health, but also to raise awareness and support for Saving Grace and the work they do for survivors.”

For more information and to register for Happy Girls Bend visit happygirlsrun.com. To learn more about Saving Grace or how you can be a part of the Heroes Celebration, visit saving- grace.org. Sponsorship/Vendor opportunities available!

Lay It Out Events annually produces more than 20 festivals, races and contract events and has donated more than $300,000 to Central Oregon charities and nonprofits in the last decade.

