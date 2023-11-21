Saving Grace, Imagine Life without Violence Launches Updated Website

After many months of hard work and dedication from our team at Saving Grace as well as Travis Vance of Cayote Moon Creative, we are pleased to announce the launch of our updated website!

Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user- centric, and responsive site across all platforms and devices making sure our site is accessible to everyone. Today our site can be translated into 54 languages, provides screen readers and captioning for people who are blind, deaf, or hard of hearing and offers voice support for people whose disabilities affect their ability to grasp and use a mouse and may use voice recognition software to control their computers and other devices with verbal commands.

Saving Grace services and staff are committed to ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of everything we do. Our website redesign is no different as we set ourselves up to eliminate unnecessary barriers to anyone seeking our services.

Saving Grace is a local nonprofit organization offering safety, hope, and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault and engages Central Oregon to build life free from violence.

Keep up to date on our latest volunteer opportunities, events, and ways to give in our About Us and Support sections.

We hope you enjoy our new look!

saving-grace.org