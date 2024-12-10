SBA Visits Bend

Five Downtown Businesses Featured on Tour

On November 25 and 26 of this year, The Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and the Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Portland District Director Martin Golden in Bend. As part of their annual Small Business Saturday campaign, the SBA toured several downtown Bend businesses that have benefited from COCC’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and community support.

The businesses visited were Bronwen Active Jewelry, Good Drop Wine Shop, Lark Mountain Modern, Dudley’s Bookshop Café and Haven Home Style.

Notable attendees to the tour included Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, Bend city council members, COCC’s SBDC Director Jennifer Gould, Biz Oregon, the Bend Chamber members and CEO/President Katy Brooks, and the Bend Downtown Business Association.

“Small Business Saturday has become America’s call to action to support the backbone of our economy and heart of our communities – our small businesses,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman. “America’s incredible entrepreneurs create jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen our communities, shaping the unique character of neighborhoods across America.”

Of the businesses toured, every owner mentioned that Small Business Saturday is one of, if not the most, significant days of the year for their business. The only other day that seemed to compare was Black Friday, and owners remarked that while Black Friday is for the shopper, Small Business Saturday is for the business.

“What really excited me was the level of support and engagement we received from the invited attendees who wanted to come out, talk to the business owners and engage with them on a personal level,” said Jennifer Gould. “It helps us all find out what we can do to help support small businesses, along with teaching us what we are doing well already. What can we do to get more tourists and locals to shop locally?”

Director of Government Affairs & Strategic Initiatives for the Bend Chamber of Commerce Sara Odendahl remarked on the significance of the SBA making a visit to Bend.

“We are thrilled that the SBA has come to Bend to see our community and these local businesses,” she said. “Oftentimes, being on this side of the Cascades makes it so we don’t see some of the same action that the I-5 corridor does, but we still have such a strong and robust local community here. It feels amazing to see it shine.”

Each of the business owners mentioned the significance of COCC’s SBDC in their own success, citing examples like the classes taken, access to advisors and professional assistance at every step of the way, even years after each of their grand openings.

On the significance of Small Business Saturday, Martin Golden mentioned that small businesses employ more than half of the private sector workforce, and emphasized that it is important for local communities to support these businesses.

“Oregon is a small business state,” he said. “Money you spend in the local community, from an economic standpoint, is much more powerful than money spent in big corporations that ends up being sent to another community, state or country.”

“I think it’s huge for folks to get out and shop at our small businesses, every day, but especially on Small Business Saturday,” said Mayor Kebler. “Bend small businesses are the heart and soul of the community. By shopping small, you get to support that heart and soul, and find unique items that you won’t get elsewhere. It’s a win-win.”

Aside from supporting the economic benefits of small businesses, the conversations across the tour also emphasized the need to support local culture. Small businesses are unique and in a place like Bend, our small businesses provide a sense-of-place that towns dominated corporations don’t have.

Simply put, small businesses help keep Bend, Bend. This Saturday and every one after that, consider making your next purchase at a small business, and help support the local culture and economy.

