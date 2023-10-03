School Garden Grants are Open

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Garden for Every School Grants are open!

We’re excited to announce applications are being accepted from now until November 17th for the 2023-2024 school year! Garden for Every School grants fund school garden projects of all shapes and sizes. You can learn more about application criteria, materials needed to apply, and school garden best practices on our website below!

Program Updates

Central Oregon Zero Energy Enthusiasts (COZEE) Meet Up

TODAY! October 3rd, from 4:30-6pm, zero energy enthusiasts are welcome to join this happy hour event with Roost Development. Come visit a first-of-its-kind project in the Historic District of Bend– a zero energy duplex! More details and register here.

More COZEE meetings coming soon. Stay tuned!

Repair Café Returns to Sisters

Have a broken something? Bring it to Repair Café! On Wednesday, October 11th from 5:30-7:30pm, join the Rethink Waste Project and the Deschutes Public Library at the Sisters Firehouse Community Hall. More information about Repair Cafe can be found here! This event is offering Spanish translation services.

In the News: FoodCorps in Redmond

In case you missed it, our new FoodCorps member Kat Rains was featured on KTVZ last week! Kat and Redmond School District staff talked about the FoodCorps program and it’s impact on students’ nutrition and garden education. Check out the story here!

Input Needed on City of Bend’s Climate Friendly Areas

The Climate Friendly Areas project will designate walkable, connected areas that provide a mix of businesses, housing and amenities such as parks and schools.

Designing neighborhoods like this helps reduce carbon emissions and gives people the choice not to rely on a car.

Fill out the City’s short questionnaire to help develop a community vision for these areas.

Event Picks

2023 Go Clean Energy Conference – Wednesday, October 4, 8:30am-4:30pm. Get a Jackpot of incentives for Your Electrification Projects! Whether you rent, own a home, or commercial building, cash and tax credits are coming your way from government incentives that will help you electrify. Learn from 25+ experts how to put your project together.

The West is Burning Film Screening (La Pine) – Thursday, October 5, 6:30-8:30pm. Discover Your Forest, in partnership with the Deschutes National Forest and the Upper Deschutes River Communities, is hosting a public screening of The West is Burning followed by a panel discussion with specialists in land management, forest/fire ecology, fire management, and adaptive communities.

Sunriver Fungi Fest and Mushroom Show – Saturday, October 7, 10am-3pm. Celebrate the fantastic world of fungi with the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.

Deschutes Land Trust Planting Parties – Tues-Fri, October 10, 11, 12, 13, 10am-1pm (various locations). Roll up your sleeves and help the Deschutes Land Trust plant native plants in a recent restoration area at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve and Indian Ford Meadow Preserve. Register in advance!

Happy Hour in the Garden – Tuesday, October 10, 4-6pm. Join us in our Kansas Avenue Learning Garden for our ongoing volunteer work party series. Beverages provided by Boneyard Beer!

Trail Love – Saturday, October 14, 9am-1pm. Volunteer with the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) and show some love for your local trails! EVERYONE IS WELCOME! You do not need previous trail work experience. Youth are welcome with a parent/guardian.

