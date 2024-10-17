Screentime Ed Series & College Fair

Saturday, October 19, 2-4pm

Area high school students are invited to join admissions reps from top colleges and universities for a free event featuring a 60-minute admissions session and a 90-minute college fair. Learn about holistic admissions, creating a college list, and applying for admission and financial aid. Schools include Yale, Harvard, MIT, and more. Students should bring their enthusiasm and questions.

Where: Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road

Register for Free: apps.admissions.yale.edu/register/storyoregon

A free two-part series to help parents of children PK-8th grade take an intentional approach to building healthy screen habits.

Thursday, October 24, 6-8pm

Kick off the series with a screening of Screenagers: Elementary School Age Edition, a film that delves into how technology impacts the mental health and well-being of children. Following the screening, a panel of local experts will offer insights on brain development, mental health, and practical strategies for managing screen use in young children. Panelists:

Dr. Wendy Laakmann, PhD — Pediatric Neuropsychologist, Board Member, Central Oregon Association of Psychologists

Dr. Kate Broadman, MD — Local Pediatrician

Dr. Sean Roberts, PhD, LPC — COCC Professor of Human Services & Psychology, Licensed Counselor

Aaron Burrick, LCSW — Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Central Oregon Psychology Center

Tuesday, November 19, 6-7:30pm

Emily Cherkin, MEd., aka The Screentime Consultant, combines the unparalleled expertise of a well-known screentime expert with the compassionate and accessible voice of someone who understands the struggles of becoming more tech-intentional—both as a teacher and parent. Emily will lead a presentation on how to support children in developing balanced screen habits. Parents will gain research-based, actionable tips and have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.

Emily is the author of Amazon best-seller The Screentime Solution and has contributed her expertise to Today, Good Morning America, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, and BBC.

Where: Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road

Register for Free; Childcare Available: cascadesacademy.org/community/education-series