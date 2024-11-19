Screentime Expert Emily Cherkin at Cascades Academy

National screentime expert Emily Cherkin speaks at Cascades Academy as part two of a two-part series to help parents of children PK-8th grade take an intentional approach to building healthy screen habits

Emily Cherkin, MEd., aka The Screentime Consultant, combines the unparalleled expertise of a well-known screentime expert with the compassionate and accessible voice of someone who understands the struggles of becoming more tech-intentional—both as a teacher and parent. Emily will lead a presentation on how to support children in developing balanced screen habits. Parents will gain research-based, actionable tips and have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.

Emily is the author of Amazon best-seller “The Screentime Solution” and has contributed her expertise to Today, Good Morning America, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, and BBC.

Tuesday, November 19, 6-7:30pmCascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road

