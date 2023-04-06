SEA Crab House Makes a Splash in Seattle, Poised to Open in Bellevue

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Bellevue, Washington on June 28, 2023 after an exceptionally successful opening in downtown Seattle in March. Bellevue will be the third of four openings planned for 2023, including Beaverton, Oregon and Boise, Idaho.

“Seattle is going to be our biggest location, not just in square footage but also because of its proximity to Seattle’s professional sports stadiums,” said Patta Lorwatcharasophon, founder and CEO of the SEA Crab House. “But we are projecting that Bellevue will be a close second. Diners from Bellevue who have visited our Seattle location have given us nothing but positive feedback and excitement when we share with them our plans to expand in their neck of the woods.”

SEA Crab House founder and CEO Patta Lorwatcharasophon details in her new memoir how she thrived through the pandemic with her new restaurant concept, hoping to inspire other “mompreneurs” do take a chance on themselves, leading up to her most recent expansions. Her memoir was published on March 13 and is available for sale in hardcover and ebook formats.

About the SEA Crab House:

The SEA Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seaside, Bend, and soon Beaverton and Seattle, bringing the ocean to your table.

