Search Underway for Permanent Executive Director of the Humane Society of Central Oregon

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) announces the commencement of a search for a dynamic and dedicated leader to serve as its next executive director. HSCO is a prominent nonprofit organization committed to promoting the welfare of animals and ensuring their humane treatment.

The executive director will play a pivotal role in leading HSCO into its next chapter of growth and innovation, overseeing a range of activities that strengthens the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals.

The successful candidate will have a passion for animals, a proven track record in nonprofit leadership, and the ability to drive HSCO’s mission of advocating for the humane treatment of all creatures. They will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction of the organization, fostering community partnerships, and ensuring the effective management of the shelter and its associated programs.

HSCO is seeking an individual with strong leadership skills, the ability to motivate and inspire staff and volunteers, and a genius for fundraising and financial management. The executive director will also work closely with the Board of Directors to offer strategic direction and execute the organization’s mission.

“We are excited to begin this search for an executive director who will champion the cause of animal welfare in Central Oregon,” said Ken Betschart, president of the HSCO Board of Directors. “The Humane Society of Central Oregon has a long history of helping animals in need, and we are confident that the next executive director will continue this tradition while also taking the organization to new heights.”

Qualified individuals interested in this important leadership position are encouraged to apply. The application process and full job description can be found on the HSCO website at hsco.org. The application deadline is December 1.

For more information about the Humane Society of Central Oregon and this executive director search, please visit hsco.org/whats-happening/executive-director-position or email candidate@hsco.org.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals.

