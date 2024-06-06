Seat Belt Blitz Results

Between May 20 and June 2, Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department participated in 11.5 hours of enhanced enforcement. They conducted 26 stops which produced: one citation for driving while suspended, five warnings for distracted driving, nine warnings for seat belt violations, seven warnings for speed, five warnings for failure to obey a traffic control device, six warnings for no proof of insurance, three warnings for no proof of registrations, seven warnings for equipment and three warnings for other violations.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to wear their seatbelt even for short distances and to drive safely!

sheriff.co.crook.or.us