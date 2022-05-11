Security Tips for Employees Working From Home

https://unsplash.com/photos/m_HRfLhgABo

The global pandemic has accelerated the shift to remote work, and while working from home (WFH) has become more common, cybersecurity risks don’t have the spotlight they deserve. According to Cybint, 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. And with 88% of worldwide organizations adopting work from home after COVID-19, the risk of successful cyber attacks launched against businesses is ever higher.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to ensure you are working from home safely. Here are 6 tips on how to work remotely more securely.

Use an Antivirus

Antivirus and internet security software can help protect your computer from viruses. The way it works is by detecting a virus and removing it from the computer system.

Antivirus software offers automatic remote work security against an array of threats, such as:

Spyware, ransomware, malware

Trojans, rootkits and worms

Phishing scams – including those sent via email

Secure your home WiFi

Securing your WiFi router is one of the first things you should do to protect your home network from hackers. “When thinking about cybersecurity, routers are often neglected, but they are such an easy way for hackers to get access to your data. In most enterprises, the IT department will take care of cybersecurity within the office. But with a distributed workforce, staff have to pay more attention to cybersecurity threats themselves.” says Jan Chapman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of MSP Blueshift.

This is why, if you’re reading this and never thought about your router before, you should do these 3 things right now: change the default Network Name , Router Admin and Password. To protect your company’s data even further, also make sure that your WiFi is encrypted with WPA-2.

Use a streamlined storage solution

Every company should use a centralized storage solution, especially if they have a remote or hybrid working model. Most organizations have either a cloud or a server storage solution. If you’re working remotely, you need to be familiar with this storage method.

A report by IBM found that the average time to identify a breach in 2020 was 207 days. As a security best practice, you should know that storing workplace documents locally is more prone to data breaches. “If your company is small, it might not have an IT department to consider these security measures. This is where strategically outsourcing to a Managed IT service provider is a good idea” added Jan Chapman.

Don’t let family members use your work devices

If you don’t live alone, making sure you lock your device every time you leave your desk is another working from home security best practice.

Perhaps you have children that might accidentally access sensitive information. Regardless of who’s around, you should make sure to always prevent others from seeing what you’re working on. To quickly lock your screen, press the Windows logo key + L on Windows, and Control + Command + Q on Mac.

Use a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is software that creates an encrypted connection for your network traffic. VPN makes it harder for hackers to access your network and intercept your traffic.

If you’re not sure if your company offers access to one, make sure you enquire about it to your company’s dedicated IT support person.

Use strong passwords

If your password is still CAPS LOCK + word + number (think Password1), it’s time to rethink this model – for both personal and business use.

Investing in a password manager is the easiest way to ensure secure passwords, with the added advantage that you don’t have to worry about remembering them. If your company doesn’t have one, there are free versions out there that are worth looking into.

Alternatively, make sure your passwords are at least 12 characters long, not an English word or a name.

Conclusion

While cybersecurity risks are on the rise, there are ways to make remote work more secure. These tips are a good starting point to make sure both your personal data and that of your employer are protected.