SELCO Community Credit Union Awards $52,500 in College Scholarships to 20 Oregon High School Seniors through its Annual Scholarship Program

SELCO Community Credit Union is awarding $52,500 to 20 graduating high school seniors across Oregon as part of its annual scholarship program. Nineteen of the scholarship recipients will receive $2,500 to use toward college-related expenses, and one outstanding senior has been awarded $5,000 as the Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship recipient.

SELCO started its scholarship program in 1991 as an important component of its mission to help members reach their financial and educational goals. In the past five years alone, SELCO has awarded more than $250,000 through this program. Unlike many scholarships, these funds can be used for any educational-related expense, not just tuition.

“To say this year’s recipients are impressive would be an understatement,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s senior vice president of Lending & Business Banking. “Our hope is that the scholarships will help give these students a running start on the exciting futures ahead of them.”

SELCO’s Scholarship Committee chose this year’s recipients from students across 27 Oregon counties. To qualify, applicants must be a SELCO member or the immediate family of a SELCO member, graduating from a four-year accredited high school, hold a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls were also asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “You’ve been tasked with creating a time capsule to be opened in 2123. What do you include and why?”

The 2023 SELCO Scholarship recipients are:

$5,000 Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship

Name High School City County Nakayda Jacobs North Eugene High School Eugene Lane

$2,500 SELCO Scholarships

Name High School City County Tamerra Cervantes Carlos Springfield High School Springfield Lane Ashlee Dana Creswell High School Creswell Lane Jasmine Darmadi South Eugene High School Eugene Lane Lilly Dedera Jefferson High School Jefferson Marion Kallee Eck Mohawk High School Marcola Lane Hannah Ford Willamette High School Eugene Lane Austin Gienger South Salem High School Salem Marion Elli Higginbotham Southridge High School Beaverton Washington Kaitlin Mattson Monroe High School Monroe Benton Chazifer Mills Henry D Sheldon High School Eugene Lane Jaelynn Piccini Willamette High School Eugene Lane Lydia Plahn Lowell High School Fall Creek Lane Edie Quinn South Eugene High School Eugene Lane Naomi Saenger South Eugene High School Eugene Lane Desmond Scott Springfield High School Springfield Lane Kaylee Starbuck Crane Union High School Burns Harney Natafira Suryanata Sheldon High School Eugene Lane Priscilla Tam South Eugene High School Eugene Lane Sandra Vasquez North Eugene High School Eugene Lane

Each winner will be invited to attend a ceremony at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Eugene Thursday, May 25.

For a complete list of the 2023 SELCO Scholarship recipients, including photos, visit selco.org/why-selco/scholarships/2023-recipients.

