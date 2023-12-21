Share the Love with Meals on Wheels

(Photo courtesy of Council on Aging)

The Council on Aging is dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation for homebound older adults in Central Oregon. That’s why we deliver Meals on Wheels to nourish our neighbors. Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal. It provides nutritious food and serves as a friendly visit and a wellness check to older adults across the tri-county.

To address hunger and isolation in Central Oregon, the Council on Aging is partnering with Subaru and its retailers for the Subaru Share the Love Event to support our Meals on Wheels program. With every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru and its retailers are donating a minimum of $300 to nonprofits like Meals on Wheels through January 2, 2024.

Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated 4.3 million meals and friendly visits to older adults being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country. We’re grateful to Subaru and its local retailers like Subaru of Bend for helping to keep Central Oregon seniors safe, fed, and connected.

You might not be in the market to purchase a new car, but if you are, please look into the Subaru Share the Love Event to learn more. If you’re not shopping for a new vehicle, you can help fund Meals on Wheels for older adults in Central Oregon by donating directly to the Council on Aging at CouncilOnAging.org/Donate.

councilonaging.org