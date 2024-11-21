Side Hustles on Company Time

Unemployment Rate

4.1%

The unemployment rate was unchanged and total nonfarm payroll employment was essentially unchanged at +12,000 jobs in October. Healthcare and government employment continued its upward trend, and jobs in temporary help services decreased. Manufacturing also saw declines due to strike activity. The labor force participation rate changed little at 62.6%. Average hourly earnings rose by 13 cents (0.4%) to $35.46. The average workweek for all employees remained at 34.3 hours.

According to the American Staffing Association, temporary help employment was 1.64% of total nonfarm employment in October.

Major Industry Employment

Notable Gains and Losses

Healthcare and Social Assistance: +51,300

Government: +40,000

Construction: +8,000

Transportation and Warehousing: -3,700

Leisure and Hospitality: -4,000

Manufacturing: -46,000

Read the full report at BLS.gov

Workforce and Economic News

40% of HR Professionals Say Their Companies Lack AI Policies

Benefits Pro — November 9, 2024

A new survey shows AI usage is nearly universal, but only 60% of HR professionals said their company has an AI Acceptable Use Policy. Half of respondents said HR is primarily responsible for developing AI policies and communicating acceptable use, and 63% are worried about data privacy.

Read more at BenefitsPro.com.

Americans Want Job Ads to List Salary

Newsweek — November 11, 2024

Eighty-six percent of Americans think a job ad should include the role’s salary. Millennials were most in favor of this with 89% in agreement, followed by baby boomers at 85%. Overall, 62% of people would still apply if the salary isn’t listed, but 26% of Gen Z wouldn’t apply without knowing the pay in advance.

Read more at Newsweek.com.

How Employers Can Support Gen Z’s Transition to The Workplace

Forbes — November 10, 2024

Gen Z brings undeniable strengths to the workforce like digital fluency, adaptability, and a desire to make meaningful connections, despite the COVID pandemic disrupting their education and early career development. This gives employers an opportunity to offer support to bridge these gaps while tapping into Gen Z’s strengths.

Read more at Forbes.com.

America Employed

Insights from Express Employment International

The Price of Silence: 40 Percent of Job Seekers Avoid Companies Without Clear Stances on Key Issues

ExpressPros.com — October 23, 2024

Sixty-five percent of job seekers believe companies should speak out on key issues with half saying it’s important their current or future employers take a clear stance on topics that are important to them. And if job seekers disagree with the company’s position, 49% are ready to quit. This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

The top concerns job seekers want companies to address publicly are diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) (37%), racism (35%), environmental issues (30%), and sexism (30%).

Read more at ExpressPros.com.

41% of U.S. Job Seekers Juggle Side Hustles on Company Time, While Half of Employers Lack Policies to Prevent It

ExpressPros.com — October 9, 2024

Nearly 90% of U.S. job seekers say they’ve worked a side hustle with 41% admitting to double dipping on the clock either part-time (24%) or full-time (20%). While employers are concerned about workers’ divided attention, 50% say their company has no code of conduct or policies prohibiting working more than one job on company time. This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll.

More than half of hiring managers (55%) have discovered employees working side hustles during company time, raising concerns about lower productivity (50%), decreased focus and attention to detail (47%), and reduced engagement (37%).

Read more at ExpressPros.com.

