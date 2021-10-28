Silver Moon Brewing Teams Up with SMART Reading to Support Local Kids

Silver Moon Brewing’s award-winning trivia night, Trivia on the Moon, will benefit children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading on Thursday, October 28. Trivia will be held at 7pm on their patio with social distancing in place and space to accommodate teams of up to eight people. $1 from every pint sold will go to SMART Reading, and Silver Moon offers table reservations for a $20 donation to SMART Reading. The event will also include a raffle and other prizes.

“We’re grateful to Silver Moon for their support of kids in our community,” says SMART Reading Area Manager Jennifer Zardinejad. “With kids facing missed learning from the pandemic, the reading support and new books SMART provides are needed more than ever — and we need community members and partners like Silver Moon to join with us and make this important work possible.”

To learn more or make a reservation, call Silver Moon Brewing at 541-388-8331 or visit their Facebook page: facebook.com/triviaonthemoon . To learn more about SMART Reading, sign up to volunteer, or make a donation, call 541-797-7726 or visit SMARTReading.org .

About SMART Reading

SMART Reading is a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit that serves kids in Oregon’s highest need schools with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: one-on-one reading time and access to books. We mobilize volunteers to read with PreK through third-grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading. Since 1992, we have paired over 146,000 volunteers to read with 252,000 children, and have put 3.1 million books in the homes of the children we serve. Visit SMARTReading.org or call 541-797-7726 to learn more.