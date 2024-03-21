Sisters Ranger District to Host Open House

The Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest will host a public open house in early April.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the Sisters Ranger District will provide interested public the opportunity to review and discuss a range of activities planned for the next year with Sisters District Ranger, Ian Reid, and program specialists. The event will kick off at 4:45pm with an optional walking tour of the new ranger station site. The open house will begin at 5:30pm and end at 7:30pm at the Sisters Ranger District located at 201 N Pine Street in Sisters.

“We look forward to providing a tour of the new ranger station site and sharing our upcoming forest management program of work,” said District Ranger Ian Reid. “Our staff enjoys this opportunity to engage one-on-one with the community to answer questions and listen to feedback.”

Those who are interested in attending the walking tour of the new ranger station site should RSVP by calling 541-549-7700 or emailing kylan.carlson@usda.gov. If you have any accessibility needs, please share those with the Sisters Ranger District prior to the tour.

The doors will open at 5pm for the open house portion. Signage will be posted directing people to the warehouse bay at the Sisters Ranger District where the meeting will be hosted. People are welcome to come at any time, but there will be formal presentations beginning at 5:30pm, followed by smaller group discussions for people interested in hearing more about specific issues.

Some of the activities to be presented include vegetation management in the Green Ridge and Cougar Rock areas, recreation program updates including trails and campgrounds, anticipated prescribed burning plans, the new Sisters Ranger District administrative site construction updates, predictions for the coming fire season and several watershed restoration projects.

For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.

fs.usda.gov/recarea/deschutes/recarea