Sisters Rodeo Queen Tryouts

Sisters Rodeo Board of Directors would like to announce the Queen tryouts for their 85th annual rodeo. This is an opportunity for young ladies to compete for the title of the 2025 Sisters Rodeo Queen. Each contestant must be an Oregon resident, between the ages of 18 and 25 as of June 1 the year they are trying out. Entrants will be judged on horsemanship, speech, personality/interviews and appearance.

The young woman chosen as Queen will receive a buckle, wardrobe, travel expenses and will be awarded the Sally Leavitt Queen Scholarship of $2500 for her continued education. She will represent the Sisters Rodeo Association at rodeos throughout the state and will be hostess to other courts during our 85th Annual Sisters Rodeo. Applications must be turned in by Thursday, September 5 by 5pm.

Interested applicants can contact Aly Fazz at afazz@sistersrodeo.com for more information. Applications are available on the Sisters Rodeo website at sistersrodeo.com/queen-tryouts.

Tryouts will be held September 8, 2024 starting at 8am at the Sisters Rodeo Outdoor Arena.

sistersrodeo.com