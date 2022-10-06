(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory)

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory (SNCO) will host the sixth annual FungiFest & Mushroom Show on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The event is hosted in partnership with the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.

The Friday before the event foraging field trips have been scheduled and Central Oregon Mushroom Club members will provide the expertise to collect and identify hundreds of mushrooms for display at the show. Mushroom club members are also present throughout the event answering questions about mushrooms from the public. Friday evening the Sunriver Resort will host a special mushroom-themed dinner. For more details on tickets for this event visit: go.theflybook.com/book/878/EntityConfig/23338.

Admission includes access to the Fungi display, featuring a plethora of locally sourced fungi on display and identified, as well as access to the full schedule of events. Day of the events includes gourmet mushroom growing demonstrations, guided mushroom walks, cooking demonstrations and more. The headline lecture will be taking place at 1:00 pm and be presented by Dr. Jeff Hyatt and Dr. Gurpreet Chopra alongside Ph.D. mycologist Dr. Jessie Uehling. Dr. Jessie Uehling, PhD is a mycologist with a passion for developing fungal applications that benefit humanity. In her research, she uses evolutionary genomics to understand how fungal symbioses are established, maintained and evolve over time. She is an Assistant Professor of Fungal Biology in the Botany and Plant Pathology Department at Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. She also co-chairs and is the mycologist for the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board. Her research has been published extensively in top-tier academic journals and has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, NASA, various mycological societies and nonprofits, the Forest Service and the Oregon Health Authority. You can learn more about Jessie at jessieuehling.com and her lab at uehlinglab.com.

This event also features mushroom specialty vendors and food carts as well as fungi-centered children’s activities. Christine Elder, a lifelong naturalist, artist and educator will be on hand to offer short sketching lessons highlighting tips on illustrating nature as well as mushroom-themed coloring handouts for kids. After the event, you can sign up to join her for a 2 ½ hour workshop on drawing and painting realistic mushrooms. For more information on this workshop you can visit: 71826.blackbaudhosting.com/71826/Adult-Fungi-Sketch-and-Paint-Workshop.

Adult: $12

Child (ages 4-12): $10

Child (under 4): Free

SNCO Member: $9

SROA Member: Free

COMC Member: $7

The full-day schedule:

10am Open

10:15am Cooking Demonstration — Chanterelle Pasta

10:30am Sunriver Nature Center grounds tour guided by Central Oregon Mushroom Club

11am Join local gourmet mushroom grower Rob Glenney for tips and tricks on how to grow your own gourmet mushrooms

11:30am Sunriver Nature Center grounds tour guided by Central Oregon Mushroom Club

1pm Psilocybin Psychotherapy Dr. Preet Chopra and Jeff Hyatt will present the most up-to-date science on using Psilocybin Treatments in modern medicine

2pm Cooking Demonstration — Chanterelle Pasta

2:30pm What’s a Spore? — Join Ariel Cowan of Oregon State Extension Service to learn about the reproductive structure of Fungi

snco.org • fungifest.snco.org