Ski For All — Two More Sleeps!

Just two more sleeps until the sixth annual Ski For All! We’ve already raised over $100,000 to support the OAS mission, thank you! These funds will go to support OAS year-round programs. This winter alone OAS has provided over 1,000 experiences for over 300 athletes with disabilities. Thank you to all for your incredible investment in our community!

6th Annual Ski For All

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Registration Closes Today at 4pm!

Limited day of registration may be available for $100 for ages 13+, $60 for 12 and under.

Getting Close!!!

Help OAS reach our goal of $150,000 to support access to life-changing outdoor experiences!

Ski For All Pro Tip — Arrive Early!

Mt Bachelor can be a popular place on weekends and the weather is looking great! All parking lots have filled up on many Saturdays this year. We will have breakfast and coffee available starting at 7:30am on Saturday so head up early to beat the traffic and join us for coffee from Dutch Bros and fuel up with Bend Breakfast Burrito!

Prizes, Swag & More!

BEHOLD!

The OAS Puffin!

Thanks to our Summit sponsor, Puffin Drinkwear, a select group of OAS champions will be taking home this custom limited-edition Puffin that will keep your beverage extra comfortable. How do YOU get one you ask? The first 75 people to raise at least $250 to support OAS will be the lucky few to take home these one of a kind souvenirs!

All the Swag!

Everyone will be treated to breakfast & lunch at Mt Bachelor and a beverage at Bend Brewing Co! Plus swag like the custom Ski For All Calm Strips Stickers! Go above and beyond and the deal gets swweeter. The first 150 to raise $100 get to take home this year’s custom Blackstrap neck tube, the first 50 to raise $500 and you’ll be the proud owner of a Free Range Phanny!

Wait…. There’s More!?

All athletes will be competing for a chance to win some incredible prizes! Backpacks from North St custom hats from Muddy Merch swag from Little Rebels With a Cause, Hydro Flasks, gift cards, goggle covers and so much more!!

