SLED Annual Luncheon // April 3, 2024

Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development is proud to host its annual luncheon on Wednesday, April 3 in the Great Hall at Sunriver Resort! Attend and network with regional business and community leaders to learn about what’s happening in South Deschutes County, along with the innovative programs being offered by OSU-Cascades.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Sherm Bloomer, Chancellor and Dean of Oregon State University-Cascades who will share some of the most exciting initiatives underway at Central Oregon’s growing university campus and how OSU-Cascades is contributing to the region’s economic success.

If you are interested in sponsoring a table with six of your coworkers, friends or clients, please contact Patricia Lucas at sledexecutivedirector@gmail.com for details and registration.

SLED Annual Luncheon

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

11:30am-1:30pm

Sunriver Resort

17600 Center Dr.

Sunriver, OR 97707

SLED Member Tickets: $60/seat

SLED Non-Member Tickets: $75/seat

Sponsor Tickets: FREE! Patricia Lucas will provide your promo code!

Registration

RSVP by March 11

lapineoregon.gov/sled