SLED Q3 Progress Report

Legend Cider Tripling Space Leased in La Pine

Legend Cider has a mission to produce delicious cider crafting its flavors with the PNW’s palate in mind. Legend Cider keeps it local start to finish. Co-Owners Tyler and Adrianne Baumann located the business in La Pine just four short years ago and they have already outgrown their 3,000-square-foot space. The Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development (SLED) program has been with the company every step of the way helping with finding a suitable location and identifying financing resources to assist with the growth.

Adrianne said, “Patricia Lucas and SLED/EDCO have made us feel like we have someone in our corner for questions, guidance and help with business growth direction that would otherwise be so out of our realm. We are so glad to be under her wing and are thankful for the help we have received.”

The company is moving to a new location and will be tripling in size to occupy 9,400 square feet. The move will require an investment in plant renovations at their new location at 51625 Bluewood Avenue, along with new equipment, and will result in three new jobs being added to their existing workforce of eight.

Legend Cider was named by Building a Better Central Oregon as the 2021 winner for Outstanding Enhancement to Community & Neighborhood!

Space will be available to other businesses. Bison Junction has already committed to lease 1,200 square feet to retail bison meat.

The goal is to create a destination location for the local community and region.

Dermatology Health Specialists First Applicant for La Pine Storefront Improvement Program

Dermatology Health Specialists (Derm Health) is a comprehensive dermatology clinic, based in Central Oregon. Locally owned, operated and staffed, Derm Health has seven providers caring for patients in Bend, Redmond, John Day, Burns, Lakeview and now La Pine, offering care in general dermatology, aesthetic dermatology and skin surgery, including Mohs surgery. Derm Health is dedicated to reaching high risk patients and identifying and treating skin cancer and other life-threatening skin conditions. To support this goal, Derm Health recently purchased a building at 16440 Third Street in La Pine for a future clinic to care for South Deschutes County and Southern Oregon patients.

The City of La Pine’s Urban Renewal Agency recently awarded Dermatology Health Specialists a grant through the Storefront Improvement Program to offset some of the costs to renovate the exterior of the building. The Storefront Improvement Program partners with property owners and businesses to improve the exterior of buildings visible from the street by offering design and construction assistance. The goal of this program is to spur the revitalization of the La Pine Business District, making it more inviting to customers and residents. Eligible businesses must contribute financially to the improvements, be located within the La Pine Urban Renewal District and follow Cascadian design guidelines. The exterior improvements for the Dermatology Health Specialists building will include new windows, new trim, new wood colored accent siding, new paint, modern lighting accents and partial new roofing, based on a design by Pinnacle Architecture. Derm Health and the City’s Urban Renewal Agency are excited to partner on the renovation of a prominently visible structure in La Pine, hoping to highlight the program to other businesses in the community. Exterior construction is planned to begin in November, with the clinic planning to be open for patients in their newly remodeled building by the holidays! For more information about the La Pine Storefront Improvement Program, which offers grants of up to $20,000, contact Alexa Repko, La Pine City planner, at arepko@lapineoregon.gov or 541-536-1432.

La Pine Expanding Water and Wastewater Capacity

La Pine has commenced work on a $45 million expansion of water and wastewater project. The city is investing $29.7 million in wastewater improvements and $15.3 million in new water lines and reservoir capacity for this infrastructure improvement that has been in the planning stages since 2015. The completion date is expected to be in 2024.

The enhancements will improve water distribution by increasing the gallons per minute of water flow to customers served. The project will also increase capacity in other parts of the city as highlighted on the map. 291 existing homes will be served by the improvements, with the possibility to serve an additional 1,500 homes, along with mixed-use commercial property in La Pine.

What’s Happening in South Deschutes County

Permitting Activity in South Deschutes County

Deschutes County issued 70 building permits in La Pine for the third quarter of 2022. Of those, ten were for single-family dwellings, two were for new commercial buildings and two were for commercial building alterations.

During the same period, in the rest of South Deschutes County, 824 building permits were issued. Of those, 28 were for single-family dwellings and 11 were for new commercial buildings.

