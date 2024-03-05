Here we are, in the first quarter of the new year 2024 and Redmond continues to be a dynamic community in which to live, work and play. Redmond is a can do community and is continually looking for ways to make the community the best it can be.

Redmond is a place of growth and the population exceeded the 40,000 number, which now is projected at 41,560. Growth brings challenges and in true Redmond fashion each challenge is met with a spirit of excitement and positivity. Housing, water, education and a host of other issues keep City officials, local organizations and interest groups busy.

The challenge of affordable housing and basic shelter are and will continue to be a priority. The collaborative efforts of many have resulted in Oasis Village a planned development of eventually 30 units, designed to bring individuals on a path to achieve housing stability. Redmond’s housing analysis continues to show a dramatic need for 7,000 homes by 2040 (16 years). Last year’s material shortage led to dramatic increase in costs for 2023 and the challenge for 2024 are the higher interest rates. Redmond however, will see these challenges and hurdles as an opportunity to be creative and find ways to make things happen.

One of the newer issues facing the region is access to water. Meeting new guidelines and mapping out a plan to mitigate water usage will be a topic for years to come. Using technology to control water waste, maximizing efficiency of water usage and reimaging landscape expectations are all part of the solutions to this issue and Redmond at the table.

There is so much happening in Redmond it is hard to cover everything. Redmond will be talking about needed repairs to Redmond High School (RHS) and possibly consolidating high schools as solutions until improvements are made to RHS. Redmond’s new 40,000 sq. ft. library is well under way and is an exciting project to watch for 2024. Redmond’s Robert’s Field Municipal Airport continues to outperform previous growth numbers, adding exciting routes and larger aircraft, as a massive new terminal expansion is under development. Behind all of this community excitement are the people and the businesses that choose to call Redmond home.

As we move through 2024, Redmond’s positivity and “can do” spirit will continue to drive its outcomes. Even in an election year, Redmond will find a way to rise above polarizing campaign language and continue to support a vibrant community. Redmond has always had strong leadership, forged from the commitment of the citizens who make up the community and who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved. If the going gets tough, Redmond gets going. Redmond has grown a lot in the 33 years that I have lived here and continues to be a great place to live, work and play.

Here’s to a great year!

