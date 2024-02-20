Soar into Spring Break with Avelo Airlines Travel Deals from Bend/Redmond to Palm Springs

Avelo Airlines announced today special travel deals from Central Oregon to the West Coast’s top spring break destination — Palm Springs, California.

Low one-way fares from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) start at $117*. Nonstop flights from RDM to PSP operate twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Spring is almost here and it’s time to think about escaping the Pacific Northwest for some fun in the sun. With our special low fares, Avelo is making it easier than ever for students, families and sun-seekers alike to enjoy Southern California’s ultimate desert oasis.”

Find Your Oasis in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is Southern California’s most storied desert oasis, with nine distinct cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella—each with its own personality and blend of experiences. From an emerging art scene to international film, sporting, and music events, the choices of things to do are endless. With natural hot mineral springs, lush palm groves, over 100 golf courses, and more than 300 sunny days per year, Greater Palm Springs presents a unique combination of escape, adventure, recreation, and relaxation any time of the year.

In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo offers exclusive nonstop service between RDM and Las Vegas (LAS); the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS); and L.A.’s easiest airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

America’s Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown more than four million vustomers on more than 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu’s third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication’s size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines:

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS).

