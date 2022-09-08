Spotlight Films Announced for the 19th Annual BendFilm Festival

(Photos | Courtesy of BendFilm)

BendFilm announced today the 13 Spotlight films set to screen at the 19th annual BendFilm Festival running October 6-23, 2022. The Oscar Qualifying BendFilm Festival Will Present 71 Short Films and 33 Feature Films From Around The Globe. The feature and short films in competition have previously been announced and are live at BendFilm.org.

Spotlights include the latest film by Lena Dunham to close the fest, Oscar Winner Matt Heineman’s latest documentary and the newest film from Korean master Hirokazu Koreeda.

“These Spotlight films have dazzled audiences at other high-profile film festivals around the world and we cannot wait to bring them to Central Oregon,” said Selin Sevinc, BendFilm head programmer. “From legendary drummers to uncompromising artistry, and stories that transcend time, this program has something for everyone.”

Check out all of the Spotlight Films below! And stay tuned for more exciting announcements about the Festival!

BendFilm to Celebrate the Connection of Music & Film with Eight Music Videos in its Popular First Music Video Category Back for the Second Year

The Local Focus Highlights Pacific Northwest Filmmakers & Issues Impacting the Region

BendFilm also announced today the eight Music Videos and nine Local Focus films set to screen at the 19th annual BendFilm Festival.

The Music Video category takes audiences on a vivid and impactful audio and visual journey. Genres in the program include 1980s sci-fi-synth-rock, folk, PDX underground rock, satire, and more. The Local Focus documentary films highlight our community’s experiences and observations, highlighting local causes that affect all of us. The Local Focus narratives are a curated mixture of comedies, dramas and thrillers.

The Oscar® Qualifying BendFilm Festival will present 80 short films and 33 feature films from around the globe in addition to music videos, panels, workshops and live performances. The schedule is live at BendFilm.org.

“Central Oregon has a vibrant and growing independent film community adding to the great work coming out of Portland and the Willamette Valley,” said Todd Looby, BendFilm executive director. “Each year the Local Focus program expands and the quality of work gets better. We look forward to sharing local talent with audience members coming from near and far.”

“We look forward to celebrating the harmonious, timeless and captivating connection between music and film,” said Selin Sevinc, BendFilm head programmer. “This year’s music video program provides both a nostalgic tribute to the early days of MTV and an insight into the creativity of modern music video culture. And we relish the opportunity to highlight local filmmakers and soul-baring stories through our Local Focus category.”

Music Videos Selected to Screen at BendFilm 2022:

Neap Tide By Moon News

Directed by Andrew Higgins

World Premiere

The pain of loss/change and the prospect of building something new.

Darlin’ by She & Him

Directed by Lara Jean Gallagher

Festival Premiere

A music video for “Darlin’” from the She & Him album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson.

Dichotomatic by Spoon Benders

Directed by Karlee Boon

World Premiere

A colorful drag through the monotony of lives and nine-to-fives.

$$ by Gold Casio

Directed by Tyler Bertam & Gold Casio

World Premiere

Intergalactic late-night channel surfing.

Frutos Rojos by Los Mundos

Directed by Dave Merson Hess

West Coast Premiere

An interdimensional strawberry-dog picks up a mysterious hitchhiker.

Bang by Jane Machine

Directed by Nastasia Dusapin

World Premiere

Jane Machine’s “Bang” is a rambunctious and catchy ode to eros made flesh by its synth-driven track and infectiously playful video.

New Beginning by Automatic

Directed by Ambar Navarro

Festival Premiere

Three elite are chosen to escape Earth and start a new beginning on an unharmed planet.

Ah Ways by Kelsey Beck Kuther

Directed by Doone Lupine Williams

Festival Premiere

Think David Lynch’s 1997 neo-noir “Lost Highway” with a twist of Jeff Buckley.

Local Focus Films Selected to Screen in BendFilm 2022:

Blend: On Being Black in Bend | Directed by Kenny Adams

U.S. Premiere

Ten Black Central Oregonians share their experiences living in the area and the hurdles they’ve faced.

Bridging the Gap (USA) | Directed by Elif Koyutürk

West Coast Premiere

Meet the people behind Think Wild’s mission to protect and care for native wildlife in Central Oregon.

Bugtussle (USA) | Directed by Derek Sitter

World Premiere

After a bank robbery gone bad, a broken criminal and his unhinged partner hide out in a shack in the orange groves of Bakersfield to await their getaway car.

Further In (USA) | Directed by Eric Parnell

World Premiere

An off-grid camping trip exposes the darkness in a couple’s relationship.

Get Stung (USA) | Directed by Nick Logsdon

World Premiere

A Dutch health and wellness guru helps a honeybee cope with its impending death.

Julia (USA) | Directed by Emma Duvall

World Premiere

Based on a true story in 1970 South Korea, a young girl faces a test of friendship at an orphanage when she is accused of a crime she did not commit.

Spotlight: Presented by NeighborImpact | Directed by Felipe Santacruz

World Premiere

An inside look into making Central Oregon more equitable and inclusive for everyone.

To Out Scheme a Sister (USA) | Directed by Taylor Moe

World Premiere

In Edwardian-era England, Bernadette makes a plan to regain her inheritance from the hands of her scheming sister Mildred.

Vlad & Nick (USA) | Directed by Taylor Morden

Central Oregon Premiere

On Christmas eve, an aging vampire recounts his adventures with an old friend.

Join Us for our Annual IndieWomen Party!

Our Annual IndieWomen party is coming up! Join us on September 14, at Bend Magazine to celebrate female filmmakers and get excited about this year’s festival!

All IndieWomen get in for free and can bring a friend. If you are interested in becoming an IndieWomen feel free to come and see what it’s all about!

RSVP at info@bendfilm.org.

Learn more about becoming an IndieWomen below!

Ticket Sales are Open for Members Today at 3pm PST!

Members and Festival sponsors get first and exclusive access to Festival tickets starting TODAY! Many films will sell out quickly, so join us today starting at $60 to get the first chance at tickets, free tickets + Members get 20 percent off all passes! *All pass holders with reserved tickets get priority seating 20-minutes before each film. If you need to join or renew, please visit our membership page first.

The 19th Annual BendFilm Festival runs October 6-9 in-person and October 10-23 virtually in Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and the Bend Central District.

Volunteer at the 2022 BendFilm Festival!

Great volunteers make the BendFilm Festival possible. As a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, we depend on the incredible generosity and talents of our amazing volunteers who run all aspects of the festival. We hope you will join our team of hard-working, fun-loving cinephiles who are committed to creating an extraordinary event for our community!

Perks Include:

A cool BendFilm Volunteer t-shirt.

Access to movies when you sign-up for two volunteer shifts (if seats are available).

A “Volunteer Thank You” private screening party after the festival.

Two free Tin Pan Theater tickets for inside shows.

