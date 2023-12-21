Spreading Holiday Cheer — Mid Oregon’s Holiday Dough Raises $7,800 for Local Food Banks

(Check presentations for (left) La Pine Christmas Basket Association and (right) Crook County Holiday Partnership | Photos courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Though the generosity of its members and community, Mid Oregon Credit Union’s 2023 Holiday Dough fundraising effort collected almost $7,800 from over 345 individuals in support of local food banks this holiday season.

During the month of December, Mid Oregon’s Holiday Dough invited its members and the community to make financial contributions to assist local nonprofits in their communities. Donations raised provide food and other needed items to individuals and families experiencing financial challenges during the holiday season.

One hundred percent of the contributions stay in the community where they were collected and benefits these local nonprofits:

The Giving Plate (Bend) —Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend.

—Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend. La Pine Christmas Basket Association —Providing Christmas food baskets to low-income families, singles, and seniors in southern Deschutes County area.

—Providing Christmas food baskets to low-income families, singles, and seniors in southern Deschutes County area. Redmond Jericho Road —Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area.

—Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area. Madras Community Food Pantry —Supplying food to families and individuals.

—Supplying food to families and individuals. Crook County Holiday Partnership (Prineville) —Providing holiday support to seniors, children, veterans, people with disabilities, and families who are less fortunate in Crook County. Funds are used for food, gifts, and related items.

—Providing holiday support to seniors, children, veterans, people with disabilities, and families who are less fortunate in Crook County. Funds are used for food, gifts, and related items. Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank—The food bank’s Christmas program provides holiday meals to families. The food bank relies on cash donations to help buy items that are not normally donated, such as meat and dairy products.

Giving back to the community is a core value of Mid Oregon, aligning with its credit union philosophy of “people helping people.”

“When putting food on the table is a daily struggle, planning a festive holiday meal can be a challenge,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity and honored to facilitate this effort that supports those who are less fortunate.”

Since 2013, Mid Oregon members and the community have donated $43,800 to local food banks through Holiday Dough — helping to bring holiday cheer to local families.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 46,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $690 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022 and 2023. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes and the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category.

