Spring Into Your Creativity

Click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270.

Join expert flower gardener Julie Schiedler for a fun spring workshop! Create a fabulous spring basket just in time for your holiday table. Each basket will be filled with hardy spring blooms and be bursting with color! Baskets average 14″ in size and will feature approximately six assorted plants. All materials provided. This is a popular workshop and will fill up fast. Register today!

Saturday, April 1

1-3pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $89

This hands-on class will teach you the basics of dyeing on plant-based fabrics, like cotton and bamboo. Professional dye artist Erin Reynolds will demonstrate basic folding and tying methods, and then you will choose your own unique colors and tie methods. Students will get a chance to try direct-dye and immersion methods of tie dyeing. Erin will go over all of the supplies needed to start dyeing at home, as well as provide recipes for basic dye methods. You will leave with a set of pillowcases made by you! No experience needed, and all materials provided!

Thursday, April 20

6-8pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $69

Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own fidget/spinner ring! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, finish work, and more. Class will include a brief lecture on the metal arts and safety while working with metals, then a hands-on demonstration. Students will measure their ring, then form and solder their rings using torches and hammers. Once ring bands are constructed and finished, the “spinners” will be soldered and added to ring band by hammering and forming. You can make your ring out of brass or copper as part of the cost of the class, and silver will be available for an additional in-class purchase, if you prefer. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique spinner ring to take home with you! No experience necessary!

Saturday, April 1

1-5pm

COCC Pence Hall 224; $79

Discover simple watercolor techniques to create flowers, trees, and cattails with the addition of ink to accent and define shapes. These techniques are easy and fun with little or no experience required. Students will complete three small paintings to take home. All materials provided by the instructor.

Wednesday, April 12

9am-12:30pm

Bend Campus BEC 152; $59

Saturday, April 15

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus Building 1, Room 105; $59

View All Course Options

cocc.edu