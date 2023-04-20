Spring is a Season of Multiplicity in Central Oregon

Much like the natural phenomenon that created its volcanic landscape, Central Oregon is a place formed by lava and ice. And no season highlights that contrast of the High Desert more than spring. Higher elevations still provide a winter playground, while lower elevations welcome longer days, rejuvenation, warmth, wellness, and springtime fun. It’s a destination to appease most springtime cravings with a variety of experiences.

Mt. Bachelor, the sixth largest ski resort in North America, thrills turn-seekers well into the spring season with this year’s closure date of May 28. Bring springtime fun with the Sunchaser Spring pass, a unique mountain adventure and spring celebration. Running through Memorial Day weekend, Sunchaser Spring offers an all-day adventure from morning turns and afternoon trails to evening events. In spring, Mt. Bachelor’s event calendar multiplies with weekly live music at the base and ski and ride competitions.

Those seeking warmth will delight in Central Oregon’s plethora of sunshine and early golf seasons. With nearly 30 golf courses, including three in Golf Digest’s Top 100 (No. 40 — Pronghorn, No. 61 — Crosswater, No. 82 — Tetherow), and a level of diversity rare in course design, Central Oregon has long been considered among the top destinations in the country for a golf trip. Black Butte Ranch is a golfer’s paradise, with two award-winning courses at the foot of the cascades. Other courses include Eagle Crest and River’s Edge and the Central Oregon Golf Trail provides endless playing opportunities.

Spring is also a time for rejuvenation, and the juniper-laden landscape of the High Desert provides the perfect backdrop for such recharging. Wellness experiences at Juniper Preserve, FivePine Lodge, and Brasada Ranch offer the ideal tranquil settings and amenities for true rejuvenation. Indulge in a chocolate coconut body wrap at Brasada Ranch, meditate in a lava cave, or catch vibrational healing with sound bowls at Juniper Preserve. Soak in a thermal tub amid a sprawling pine forest at Shibui Spa at FivePine Lodge.

Of course, Central Oregon is also home to ample mountain biking trails, hiking, lava caves, climbing, water sports, breweries, wineries and, home to the High Desert Food Trail. With its temperate climate and sunny skies, outdoor spring pursuits are a never-ending adventure. A must visit is Central Oregon’s mural trail, a celebration of large-scale, hand-painted murals by local artists residing throughout the communities of Central Oregon.

About Central Oregon:

Located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range, where vast forests give way to the arid high desert, Central Oregon is characterized by year-round adventure, authenticity, inspiration, and environment. From the towering peaks of the Cascades to the pristine waters of the Wild & Scenic Deschutes River, and from the more urban experiences of Bend, Sunriver, and Redmond, to the rural charms of Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Maupin, Central Oregon offers a perfect mix of recreation and sophistication. Barely three hours from Portland, and with daily direct flights from eight major markets, getting to Central Oregon is a breeze.

visitcentraloregon.com • 800-800-8334